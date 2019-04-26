Tiso Blackstar Group served with strike notice over salary disputes

Tiso Blackstar owns well-known publications including ‘Sunday Times’, ‘Sowetan’, and ‘Business Day’.

JOHANNESBURG - Media company Tiso Blackstar Group has been served with a 48-hour strike notice by its employees.

The Information Communication Technology Union (ICTU), which represents 80% of the workforce at the company, said on Friday it intended to hold a go-slow next week over salary disputes.

Tiso Blackstar owns well-known publications including Sunday Times, Sowetan, and Business Day.

ICTU alleged its members had not received a salary increase for five years and were downing tools to put pressure on management.

Disgruntled employees were demanding a double-digit pay-hike.

“The entire membership and members of ICTU at Tiso had lodged a dispute with the CCMA. An engagement happened and to date, we deadlocked on 18 April 2019, hence we have served them with the notice to strike starting on Monday 29 April,” said ICT president Moeketsi Lepheana.