Threat of deregistration is a political attack - Amcu
Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa said government was being used by mining house bosses to bully the union for being militant. He said Amcu intends to hold an elective congress in September to prevent its deregistration.
JOHANNESBURG - President of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) Joseph Mathunjwa said after analysing the Labour Registrar's notice to deregister Amcu, the union was now convinced that it was under attack.
Mathunjwa said it was a political attack in the interests of employers. He said government was being used by mining house bosses to bully the union for being militant.
“We are more convinced than ever that it is a political attack on Amcu for being a genuine trade union. Amcu is being punished for being a genuine trade union. We are genuinely committed to transforming the lives of the black working class in our country,” he said.
Mathunjwa said the union intends to hold an elective congress in September to prevent its deregistration.
The union, which has 250,000 members, has failed to hold a congress since 2013 to elect new leaders. It has also not disclosed its finances.
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said it was shocked and dismayed by the Labour Department’s intention to deregister Amcu.
“The department must be consistent in its approach. We have not seen the department dealing decisively with these backward and primitive employers, some of whom have attacked the hard gain of workers. They’ve made it their mission to undermine collective bargaining and to destroy collective bargaining agreements,” Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said.
Amcu rose to popularity during the 2012 labour strike by mineworkers at Lonmin’s Marikana mine in the North West.
