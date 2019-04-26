'They’re a bunch of blue liars': De Lille vows to clear name in fight against DA
Patricia de Lille is expected back in court on Friday, as she fights to get her former party, the Democratic Alliance, to apologise to her for claiming it fired her as Cape Town mayor.
JOHANNESBURG - Leader of the Good party Patricia de Lille said that she will not rest until her name is cleared in court.
De Lille took her election campaigning to Orlando West in Soweto on Thursday and visited Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's Home.
She's expected back in court on Friday, as she fights to get her former party, the Democratic Alliance, to apologise to her for claiming it fired her as Cape Town mayor.
De Lille said that she has already won three cases in the High Court and she’s sure this time will not be different.
“I put my faith in the independence of the judiciary because my fight is for justice. My fight is for integrity and to protect my name.”
She said that her case is about exposing the DA for its lies.
“I am passionate about the truth. The truth will set you free and the truth will always survive. We cannot have people who want to lead this country, but they’re a bunch of blue liars.”
De Lille said that she has confidence in the judiciary and believes that the truth will be known.
