Tanzanian govt affirms goal to have citizens tested for HIV by 2020

The plan also includes putting all those infected on treatment.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tanzanian government has affirmed its goal to have all citizens tested for HIV/Aids by 2020.

Statistics over new HIV infections were alarming with 82,000 new infections every year.

Data also indicated that the worst affected age group was the youth which made up 40% of those infected between the ages of 15- and 64-years-old.