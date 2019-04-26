Sri Lanka police chief resigns over bombings - president
The resignation comes after the country's top defence ministry official, defence secretary Hemasiri Fernando resigned on Thursday.
COLOMBO - Sri Lanka's top police official, Inspector-General of Police Pujith Jayasundara, has resigned over failures that led to the deadly Easter bomb attacks, the country's president said Friday.
"The IGP has resigned. He has sent his resignation to the acting defence secretary. I'll nominate a new IGP soon," President Maithripala Sirisena told reporters.
Sirisena's nominee has to be confirmed by a constitutional council.
