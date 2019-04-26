Some members may be dropped from ANC WC candidate lists

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
Go

Some members may be dropped from ANC WC candidate lists

ANC Western Cape spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said changes could be expected.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
25 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape said its candidates list for the provincial legislature was not yet a done a deal.

Provincial leadership has stated compromised members might be removed.

Badly compromised ANC members could be axed from the party's election lists in a bid to clean up the organisation.

The party has seen several internal battles over lists for Parliament and provincial legislatures.

ANC Western Cape spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said changes could be expected.

“They have been referred to the integrity committee for their perusal so there’s a possibility that if this committee is not satisfied with the bona fidea of some people that they may be dropped off the list.”

He said any changes will follow recommendations from the ANC's integrity committee.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA