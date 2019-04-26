Some members may be dropped from ANC WC candidate lists
ANC Western Cape spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said changes could be expected.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape said its candidates list for the provincial legislature was not yet a done a deal.
Provincial leadership has stated compromised members might be removed.
Badly compromised ANC members could be axed from the party's election lists in a bid to clean up the organisation.
The party has seen several internal battles over lists for Parliament and provincial legislatures.
ANC Western Cape spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said changes could be expected.
“They have been referred to the integrity committee for their perusal so there’s a possibility that if this committee is not satisfied with the bona fidea of some people that they may be dropped off the list.”
He said any changes will follow recommendations from the ANC's integrity committee.
Popular in Politics
-
DA launches new ‘honour Mandela’s vision’ billboard in Joburg CBD
-
Some in 'coloured' community nostalgic for apartheid
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: Why SA’s youth is not interested in voting this year
-
Parliament still developing plan for relocation to Tshwane
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiends
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: Why SA’s youth is not interested in voting (Part 1)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.