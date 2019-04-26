Some members may be dropped from ANC WC candidate lists

ANC Western Cape spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said changes could be expected.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape said its candidates list for the provincial legislature was not yet a done a deal.

Provincial leadership has stated compromised members might be removed.

Badly compromised ANC members could be axed from the party's election lists in a bid to clean up the organisation.

The party has seen several internal battles over lists for Parliament and provincial legislatures.

“They have been referred to the integrity committee for their perusal so there’s a possibility that if this committee is not satisfied with the bona fidea of some people that they may be dropped off the list.”

He said any changes will follow recommendations from the ANC's integrity committee.