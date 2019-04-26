Solly Msimanga: DA's jobs plan will end unfair recruitment processes
The DA Gauteng premier candidate said the party’s jobs plan is a bold strategy that will end what he called unfair practices by the current provincial government.
JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga said that should he be elected to power he would introduce a computerised system where people will be randomly picked for jobs.
Msimanga said on Thursday this was a bold strategy that would end what he called unfair practices by the current provincial government.
He said unemployment was a serious issue in South Africa, which had to be dealt with fairly.
The latest stats show the unemployment rate in Gauteng was at 29%.
Msimanga said the new system would assist in reducing this numbers.
"This persistent unfair practice where people, especially where women are being asked for sex in exchange for jobs and young people, in certain instances, are being told they need to pay to get a job. We are saying this is not how the system should work, especially when it’s government-sponsored jobs," he said.
Msimanga explained how the DA’s jobs plan would work.
"We are going to go around the metro where we register people and we are going [to use] a lottery system to ensure they have an equal opportunity to be randomly selected by a computer for them to be given job opportunities," he said.
Popular in Politics
-
Some in 'coloured' community nostalgic for apartheid
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: Why SA’s youth is not interested in voting this year
-
WC ANC open to coalition talks with 'progressive parties'
-
Patricia de Lille’s battle to get DA apology referred to Electoral Court
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: Why SA’s youth is not interested in voting (Part 1)
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: Why SA’s youth is not interested in voting (Part 2)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.