Solly Msimanga: DA's jobs plan will end unfair recruitment processes

The DA Gauteng premier candidate said the party’s jobs plan is a bold strategy that will end what he called unfair practices by the current provincial government.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga said that should he be elected to power he would introduce a computerised system where people will be randomly picked for jobs.

Msimanga said on Thursday this was a bold strategy that would end what he called unfair practices by the current provincial government.

He said unemployment was a serious issue in South Africa, which had to be dealt with fairly.

The latest stats show the unemployment rate in Gauteng was at 29%.

Msimanga said the new system would assist in reducing this numbers.

"This persistent unfair practice where people, especially where women are being asked for sex in exchange for jobs and young people, in certain instances, are being told they need to pay to get a job. We are saying this is not how the system should work, especially when it’s government-sponsored jobs," he said.

Msimanga explained how the DA’s jobs plan would work.

"We are going to go around the metro where we register people and we are going [to use] a lottery system to ensure they have an equal opportunity to be randomly selected by a computer for them to be given job opportunities," he said.