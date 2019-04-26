Semenya wins SA 5,000m title, refuses to discuss CAS ruling
Semenya, the reigning Olympic 800m champion, is set to learn her fate next week after challenging the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) female track/field eligibility rules at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
JOHANNESBURG - Caster Semenya won the South African 5,000m title on Thursday but refused to discuss next week's ruling on whether or not athletes' testosterone levels should be regulated in a landmark case which could seriously impact her career.
Semenya, the reigning Olympic 800m champion, is set to learn her fate next week after challenging the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) female track/field eligibility rules at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
The South African wants a proposed rule change, which would force athletes with "differences of sexual development" (DSD) to keep testosterone levels below a prescribed amount, scrapped.
The rule would apply only to female athletes competing in distances between 400m and a mile.
Semenya, who comfortably won a 1,500m heat earlier in the day, did not speak to the media after her 5,000m triumph achieved in a time of 16 minutes 05.97 seconds.
Meanwhile, world 400m record-holder Wayde van Niekerk, who recently recovered from a knee injury, withdrew from the championships.
"It's been quite a cold week, and I think it has built up over the last few days and I woke a bit tight and uncomfortable, so we decided not to take any risks," Van Niekerk said.
"I feel in good shape, and I feel capable of competing against the guys, but there is a long year awaiting and I want to make sure I can compete internationally."
The 26-year-old defending world champion injured a knee during a celebrity touch rugby match in Cape Town two years ago.
Popular in Sport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.