Scientist Thokozani Majozi humbled to receive National Order of Mapungubwe

The CSIR board chairperson received the accolade for developing a mathematical technique that can be used to recycle and re-use water.

JOHANNESBURG - Renowned scientist and Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) board chairperson Thokozani Majozi said that he was humbled by the National Order of Mapungubwe that’s been conferred upon him by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Majozi received the bronze award for his outstanding contribution to science, particularly for the development of a mathematical technique that enables the re-use of wastewater.

The CSIR said that under Majozi’s leadership it has adopted a strategy of accelerating socioeconomic prosperity in South Africa through leading innovation.

The National Order of Mapungubwe recognises South Africans who have accomplished excellence in international research areas that have benefitted the country.

“South Africa is one of the very dry countries in the world. Of the 194 countries, we rank 30th and saving water becomes very important,” Majozi said.

He said that the complex technique can be used in industries that require high degrees of cleanliness such as agri-processing, chemical, pharmaceutical, food and beverage production.

“It does happen that in most plants what is wastewater in one unit could be usable water in another operation. In that process, you reduce the amount of fresh water that you use and the amount of wastewater that you generate.”

Majozi said South Africans need to continue coming up with fundamental and innovative solutions to address challenges facing them.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)