Rand strengthens slightly ahead of US growth data
The rand strengthened slightly against the dollar on Friday with other emerging markets, but its gains were capped by a strong dollar ahead of US growth data.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand strengthened slightly against the dollar on Friday with other emerging markets, but its gains were capped by a strong dollar ahead of US growth data.
At 0655 GMT the rand was 0.42% stronger at R14.3800 per dollar compared with an overnight close of R14.4400.
“In tandem with emerging market currencies, the rand struggled to gain traction against a strong greenback as the trade-weighted US dollar continued to benefit from positive data releases,” said NKC African Economics in a morning note.
The currency market’s focus is now on the US GDP data, which could reinforce bullishness about the world’s top economy after a slew of numbers this week pointed at an improved outlook.
NKC African Economics said it expects the rand to trade between R14.25 and R14.50 rand to the dollar.
South African-focused investors will look to any election news ahead of parliamentary and provincial polls on 8 May.
In fixed income, bonds also weakened the yield on the benchmark 10-year issue was up 1 basis points to 8.600%.
More in Business
-
Pick n Pay posts 18% jump in full-year earnings
-
Amcu to shed light on plans amid deregistration threat
-
Comair still open to talks with workers over wage dispute
-
Understaffing putting PIC at risk, says legal exec
-
Here’s how much MTN & Vodacom charge for data in other countries
-
PIC lost billions buying into Steinhoff without following procedure - Dlamini
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.