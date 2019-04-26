Ramaphosa fires Jiba, Mrwebi
The Mokgoro Commission found the pair neither fit nor proper to hold their respective offices.
PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has fired advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi, bringing an end to their tumultuous careers at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
The commission chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro found the pair neither fit nor proper to hold their respective offices.
The commission found them to be dishonest, lacking in integrity and could no longer be entrusted with the duties that came with their offices.
More to follow.
BREAKING President Cyril Ramaphosa has fired NPA Advocates Nomgcogo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 26, 2019
