Ramaphosa fires Jiba, Mrwebi

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has fired advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi, bringing an end to their tumultuous careers at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The commission chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro found the pair neither fit nor proper to hold their respective offices.

The commission found them to be dishonest, lacking in integrity and could no longer be entrusted with the duties that came with their offices.

