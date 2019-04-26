Prasa serves security firm with suspension notice over burnt CT carriages
Prasa said security company Iliso has been given five days to provide a good reason why its contract should not be suspended.
CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has served a security company rendering services at Cape Town station with an intention to suspend its contract.
This came after a fire destroyed 12 carriages at the station over the past weekend, resulting in damage worth R33 million.
The rail agency has also suspended its head of security in the Western Cape along with two security officers.
Their suspensions were pending the outcome of an investigation into whether there was a security lapse that resulted in the burning of the two trains.
Prasa's Sipho Sithole said: “These suspensions are merely meant to make sure that an independent body that we’re deploying – which is already investigating what has happened and what should have happened - is able to carry out its investigation unhindered.”
The suspected arsonist has been arrested.
