Politics Sphithiphithi: Why SA’s youth is not interested in voting this year
Eyewitness News | Nothing for us, without us: that’s what young people told Eyewitness News’ Theto Mahlakoana and Clement Manyathela in our first Politics Spithipithi podcast. According to the South African Citizens Survey, more than 4.5 million eligible young South Africans have no plans to vote come 8 May. So what are political parties getting so wrong? We sought insights from activist Mpho Ndaba, Youth Lab think tank member Lwaphesheya Khoza, and political analyst and EWN contributor Sam Mkokeli.
More in Multimedia
-
Vodacom, MTN fleecing SA consumers, especially the poor - Competition Commission
-
Petition launched over ‘racist’ report on coloured South African women
-
Citrus and cars: The hidden gems in the SA economy
-
Elections 2019: Will Patricia de Lille’s Good party make a dent in WC?
-
What investors' concerns are about SA's economy ahead of polls
-
Why ZACP disagrees with Cele’s wish to disarm private citizens
-
Protecting children: Parents share stories of when their children faced danger
-
Protest action mustn't be reduced to just service delivery issues, says academic
-
How boxing is saving the lives of vulnerable boys in JHB
-
Mashaba speaks out after after being booed by Alex residents
-
'I messed up 1 line': Kurt Darren defends national anthem blunder
-
Bonginkosi Madikizela: ANC behind Khayelitsha protests
-
City of Joburg joins Walk the Talk to showcase services, foster social cohesion
-
FS ANCYL plans to burn copies of book implicating Magashule in corruption
-
Jeremy Mansfield on being an entrepreneur and the importance of saving
-
Journo reveals what it was really like working for ANN7
-
Naamsa: Sophisticated syndicate using dummy keys to access vehicles
-
Gangster State author: 'This is a story about the ANC & Magashule'
-
Police detail arrests of Kenilworth petrol station shooting suspects
-
'Ramaphosa is always shocked by what's happening in the country'
-
What happens to unpaid debt after a family member dies?
-
What you need to know about political party funding ahead of elections
-
What you can do if your salary is paid late
-
LISTEN: Renting vs buying: Is it better to wait before buying your own home?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.