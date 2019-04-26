Politics Sphithiphithi: Why SA’s youth is not interested in voting (Part 1)

Sethembiso Zulu | According to the recent South African Citizens Survey, more than 4,5 million eligible young South Africans have no plans to vote on 8 May. So what are political parties getting so wrong? In the first part of this episode, we gain insights from activist Mpho Ndaba, Youth Lab think tank member Lwaphesheya Khoza, and political analyst and EWN contributor Sam Mkokeli.