Go

Political party manifestos don't cater for youth, says activist

Some young people who feel let down by politicians say there’s no point in them voting next month and they want to send a strong message to those in power.

An IEC elections 2019 campaign logo seen at the commission’s head offices in Centurion, Tshwane. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
4 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Some young people who feel let down by politicians say there’s no point in them voting next month and they want to send a strong message to those in power.

Political parties have ramped up their efforts to get young people to come out in their numbers to vote on 8 May.
Those who won’t be casting their ballots have explained their reasons.

“I am registered to vote but I won’t be voting,” said 25-year-old Mpho Ndaba.

Why are young people like Ndaba not interested in exercising their right to vote?

“As a bisexual, young black man I feel political parties don’t speak to me. I don’t feel like there are conversations around gender sexuality in terms of changes parties would want to advance post elections.”

Youth lab Think Tank member Lwazi Khoza says one of the reasons many young people are not interested in voting is because political party manifestos do not cater for them.

“Are manifestos accessible and are they reader friendly? No, they are not.”

Both Ndaba and Khoza say they feel emotionally blackmailed by politicians and have urged those with influence to live up to the values of struggle stalwarts who fought for the freedom to vote.

LISTEN: Why SA's youth is not interested in voting

