Pointless voting if elections don't benefit us - youth activists

South Africans will be casting their ballots on 8 May, and several surveys have revealed that over four million registered young people have no plans to vote.

JOHANNESBURG - Young, eligible voters who are at a crossroads as the elections draw near have called on politicians to stop emotionally blackmailing them into voting, and rather espouse the values and principles of those who fought for the country’s freedom.

South Africans will be casting their ballots on 8 May, and several surveys have revealed that over four million registered young people have no plans to vote.

As the country gears up to celebrate 25 years of democracy, Eyewitness News spoke to struggle stalwarts who were at pains to encourage young people to vote.

They said that fighting for the right for all to cast their ballots was costly.

Mpho Ndaba (25) is registered to vote but says he won’t be doing so because he feels emotionally blackmailed: “I hate it when they blackmail us... using [our] history to say you must vote for us.”

A youth activist from Youth Policy Think Tank, Lwazi Khoza, has asked why young people should vote when political parties don’t consult them when decisions are made.

“Our mindset is set on nothing for us, without us.”

Both Ndaba and Khoza agree that it would be fruitless to participate in the elections if they won’t benefit young people.

LISTEN: Politics Sphithiphithi: Why SA’s youth is not interested in voting this year

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)