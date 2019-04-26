Pointless voting if elections don't benefit us - youth activists
South Africans will be casting their ballots on 8 May, and several surveys have revealed that over four million registered young people have no plans to vote.
JOHANNESBURG - Young, eligible voters who are at a crossroads as the elections draw near have called on politicians to stop emotionally blackmailing them into voting, and rather espouse the values and principles of those who fought for the country’s freedom.
South Africans will be casting their ballots on 8 May, and several surveys have revealed that over four million registered young people have no plans to vote.
As the country gears up to celebrate 25 years of democracy, Eyewitness News spoke to struggle stalwarts who were at pains to encourage young people to vote.
They said that fighting for the right for all to cast their ballots was costly.
Mpho Ndaba (25) is registered to vote but says he won’t be doing so because he feels emotionally blackmailed: “I hate it when they blackmail us... using [our] history to say you must vote for us.”
A youth activist from Youth Policy Think Tank, Lwazi Khoza, has asked why young people should vote when political parties don’t consult them when decisions are made.
“Our mindset is set on nothing for us, without us.”
Both Ndaba and Khoza agree that it would be fruitless to participate in the elections if they won’t benefit young people.
LISTEN: Politics Sphithiphithi: Why SA’s youth is not interested in voting this year
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
Juju Valley: A 'role model' for landowners
-
No welcome for Ace Magashule in Hermanus
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: Why SA’s youth is not interested in voting this year
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiends
-
Fight with DA is about clearing my ‘priceless’ name – De Lille
-
ANC Western Cape won’t announce premier candidate before 8 May
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.