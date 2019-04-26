Patricia de Lille’s battle to get DA apology referred to Electoral Court

Acting Judge Robert Martin said the matter between the DA and De Lille was political in nature and that the Electoral Court was best placed to deal with the matter.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has referred Patricia de Lille’s application to get her former party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), to apologise to her for claiming it fired her as Cape Town mayor to the Electoral Court.

The matter was heard in the Western Cape High Court on Friday morning.

Acting Judge Robert Martin said the matter between the DA and De Lille was political in nature.

And so, he believed the Electoral Court was best placed to deal with the matter.

“It’s my finding that the most appropriate forum to hear both sides of this dispute is not this court.”

De Lille took the DA to court in an attempt to force the party to publicly apologise to her for claiming she was fired as Cape Town mayor.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) ruled that the DA must apologise after it found they were spreading misinformation about how De Lille left the City of Cape Town mayor position.

De Lille claimed that Friday’s ruling meant that the IEC’s earlier decision stands until it is reviewed.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)