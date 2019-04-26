Parliament still developing plan for relocation to Tshwane

Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi revealed in a parliamentary reply this week his department was assisting Parliament in looking at the feasibility of moving house.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament is still developing a plan for the relocation of the national legislature from Cape Town to Tshwane.

This is according to Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi who revealed in a parliamentary reply this week his department was assisting Parliament in looking at the feasibility of moving house.

The relocation of Parliament has been mooted for years.

A project steering committee consisting of the senior management of Parliament and the Department of Public Works was established. It was tasked with ensuring the successful implementation of the relocation project which was expected to cost billions of rand.

“This is a matter that the sixth Parliament would need to consider as part of the legacy report of the fifth Parliament,” said Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.

Nxesi said socio-economic impact assessment studies were yet to be completed and the necessary funding was still to be found.