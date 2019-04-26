Nzimande launches revised taxi recapitalisation programme

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande said the department had established Taxi Recapitalisation SA as a trading entity that will implement the revised programme.

PRETORIA - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has announced a revised taxi recapitalisation programme which will increase the allowance given to taxi owners to scrap their old vehicles.

Nzimande made the announcement at a briefing in Pretoria on Friday where he also confirmed that efforts were under way to comply with the Public Protector’s remedial action related to unlawfully converted panel vans.

Statistics show the taxi industry transports about 15 million commuters a day.

Minister Nzimande said the Department of Transport had “Anthus Services” as a technical partner responsible for the administration and the management of the taxi recapitalisation programme.

He said the department had established Taxi Recapitalisation South Africa as a trading entity that will implement the revised programme.

The minister said sites had been opened in all nine provinces and were ready to receive applications for the scrapping of taxis.

Nzimande announced that government had decided to increase the taxi scrapping allowance from R91,100 to R124,000 per scrapped taxi.

By the end of September last year, more than 72,000 old taxis had been scrapped and R4.4 billion in scrapping allowances had been paid out.