NPA welcomes hefty sentence for Montagu child rapist

After committing the sexual offences, Moos Houtsman would give his victims small amounts of money and urge them to keep the secret.

FILE: Members of Women and Men Against Child Abuse protest against child abuse. Picture: www.wmaca.org
FILE: Members of Women and Men Against Child Abuse protest against child abuse. Picture: www.wmaca.org
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the 56-year sentence handed to a Montagu man for sexually abusing three children.

The sentence was handed down by the Montagu Regional Court last week.

Moos Houtsman was convicted of three counts of rape and of sexual grooming.

The NPA said Houtsman raped three children aged 8, 9 and 12 in Montagu; he was slapped with 18-year prison sentences for each offence.

On a charge of sexual grooming of the victims, the 64-year-old man was sentenced to a further two years behind bars.

The NPA said the victims were known to him, adding he was in a position of trust which he callously abused.

After committing the sexual offences, he would give them small amounts of money and urge them to keep the secret.

The sexual abuse came to light when the father of one of the girls noticed a bruise on her neck and questioned his daughter about it.

The child then informed her father about the abuse and the man alerted Worcester police.

During the trial, the State emphasised the seriousness and prevalence of these offences in the court's jurisdiction.

