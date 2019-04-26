View all in Latest
No treatment, pills or cream will make your penis bigger - urologist

"All these so-called small penises are not small," says Dr Shingai Mutambirwa who warns against using "enlargement" creams.

Picture: Supplied
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Head of the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital urology department Dr Shingai Mutambirwa says one of the problems with the treatment prescribed for cancer patients is that it will often affect their sexuality and fertility negatively.

Speaking to Eusebius McKaiser on 702, Mutambirwa says removing a woman's breast can have profound psychological effects on her and her partner.

Mutambirwa says penis-enlargement pills do not work.

"There is no medical treatment, pills or cream that is going to make your penis bigger.

"All these so-called small penises are not small."

Listen to the audio below for more.

