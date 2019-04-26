Nearly 30k South Africans to vote abroad on Saturday

South Africans abroad will get a chance to cast their ballots at high commissions, embassies and consulates around the world just under two weeks before the general election in the country.

CAPE TOWN - South Africans living abroad will get a chance to cast their ballots at high commissions, embassies and consulates around the world on Saturday. Citizens on home soil will have to wait until 8 May.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said overseas voting would continue for almost 24 hours at polling stations around the world.

More than 29,300 voters have received approval to cast their ballots abroad.

The IEC said this year, the process had been simplified and voters would no longer be required to complete a special vote application form before voting.

Once they've voted, the ballots will be sealed and placed in a bag which will be transported back to the national office of the IEC over the coming week.

The overseas ballots will be opened by election officials on the close of election day in South Africa at 9pm on the evening of 8 May.

The IEC said the foreign missions with the most voters include London with over 9,000; Dubai with more than 1,500 and Doha with 566.