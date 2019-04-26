Nearly 30k South Africans to vote abroad on Saturday
South Africans abroad will get a chance to cast their ballots at high commissions, embassies and consulates around the world just under two weeks before the general election in the country.
CAPE TOWN - South Africans living abroad will get a chance to cast their ballots at high commissions, embassies and consulates around the world on Saturday. Citizens on home soil will have to wait until 8 May.
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said overseas voting would continue for almost 24 hours at polling stations around the world.
More than 29,300 voters have received approval to cast their ballots abroad.
The IEC said this year, the process had been simplified and voters would no longer be required to complete a special vote application form before voting.
Once they've voted, the ballots will be sealed and placed in a bag which will be transported back to the national office of the IEC over the coming week.
The overseas ballots will be opened by election officials on the close of election day in South Africa at 9pm on the evening of 8 May.
The IEC said the foreign missions with the most voters include London with over 9,000; Dubai with more than 1,500 and Doha with 566.
Popular in Politics
-
DA launches new ‘honour Mandela’s vision’ billboard in Joburg CBD
-
Some in 'coloured' community nostalgic for apartheid
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: Why SA’s youth is not interested in voting this year
-
Parliament still developing plan for relocation to Tshwane
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiends
-
Some members may be dropped from ANC WC candidate lists
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.