National Aids Council receives R5bn critical funding boost

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Aids Council (SANAC) said it had received a critical funding boost of over R5 billion to go towards the fighting of TB, HIV and Aids.

Deputy President David Mabuza on Friday attended the official hand over of the money to SANAC by the Global Grant Fund.

SANAC CEO Sandile Buthelezi said the money was important because it would mostly cover treatments and for vulnerable groups who suffered from the life-threatening diseases.

Scenes from the signing of the new Global Fund grant for the period 2019-2022 for HIV, AIDS and TB response with special focus on key and vulnerable populations. The ceremony was held earlier today at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria. #GlobalFundSA pic.twitter.com/AQUztCqkC7 — SANAC (@SA_AIDSCOUNCIL) April 26, 2019

Buthelezi said foreign aid was essential to fund these projects.

“This money will strongly go towards prevention, particularly looking at key and vulnerable populations including the young adolescent girls, sex workers, men who have sex with men, transgender groups and overall the LGBTQ community. In addition, 90% of that budget will go towards TB,” he said.