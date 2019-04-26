View all in Latest
Motlanthe: 'You will see a different ANC after the elections'

The former statesman was speaking at the ANC’s pavilion at the Rand Show in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe visited the ANC pavilion at the Rand Show at Nasrec on 26 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
5 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Kgalema Motlanthe said the African National Congress (ANC) would not be the same after the general elections on 8 May.

“I can assure that I remain active in the structures of the ANC [and] post elections you will see an ANC that you have never seen before,” Motlanthe said.

Motlanthe was speaking at the ANC’s pavilion at the Rand Show in Nasrec, Johannesburg, where he signed a pledge to vote for the party.

The former statesman, who was accompanied by ANC Gauteng provincial members including Premier David Makhura, said there was no doubt the governing party would retain power after the elections.

Motlanthe was recently quoted by the Sunday Times as saying the ANC was in worse shape than it was before the 2017 Nasrec national elective conference, which elected President Cyril Ramaphosa as party leader.

But he said the paper quoted him out of context.

Motlanthe was also quoted by the BBC as saying he would no longer vote for the ANC. However, he denied this and said he would indeed vote for the party.

“From the elective conference [December 2017] are we on the right path of self-correction? We started off on a very positive note. I’m convinced that the leadership of the ANC can no longer postpone the responsibility to confront its weaknesses and correct them.”

WATCH: Motlanthe: You will see a different ANC post elections

