Man accused of beating pregnant girlfriend to death set for court in June

Late last year, Thulani Kopolo allegedly beat the woman to death in the Cambridge area.
CAPE TOWN - A man accused of murdering his pregnant girlfriend is expected back in court in East London in June.
Before the woman died she suffered a miscarriage.
The police's Mluleki Mbi said: “We opened a case of murder and the case has been postponed until June this year for further investigation. The accused has been remanded in custody.”
