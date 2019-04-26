Kempton Park man arrested after beheaded girlfriend's body found in fridge

Police said a 31-year-old man believed to be the boyfriend of the deceased was arrested at his place of work on Friday morning after the woman's mutilated body was discovered.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that a 29-year-old woman was murdered and beheaded in a block of flats in Kempton Park on Thursday night.

Police said a 31-year-old man believed to be her boyfriend was arrested at his place of work on Friday morning after the woman's mutilated body was found in a fridge in the home.

Police spokesperson Jethro Mtshali said they made the gruesome discovery after receiving a tip-off about the incident.

“At the moment, police are investigating a murder case and more clues might be revealed as the investigation continues. It looks as if there was an altercation last night between the two. Her head was beheaded [and] the body was apparently found in a fridge within the house,” he said.

Mtshali said the man was expected to appear in court on Monday.