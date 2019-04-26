Karima Brown approaches court after Malema tweet results in death threats

EFF leader Julius Malema came under fire last month after he posted a screenshot on Twitter, showing Brown’s contact details without her consent.

JOHANNESBURG - Veteran journalist and talk show host Karima Brown has approached the High Court in Johannesburg to take action against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) after she received threats on her life.

Party leader Julius Malema came under fire last month after he posted a screenshot on Twitter, showing Brown’s contact details without her consent. Malema has since apologised.

“If Karima had said to me you can’t put my number on Twitter and apologise, I would have apologised,” Malema said.

Brown was abused online and received rape threats. She sought intervention from the Independent Electoral Commission.

In her court papers, Brown outlined how a ruling on her case is likely to have implications on the elections next month and therefore warrants urgent attention.

She added that for her, this was not about winning, but about making a bold statement.

“What I want is for a court to record that I, Karima Brown, stood up against the fascism and bullying from the Economic Freedom Fighters.”

Brown asked the court to rule that the EFF has contravened parts of the Electoral Act, to make an order for the party to issue on apology to her on its Twitter page and for the organisation to pay a fine of R100,000.

She said that the red berets have a long history of intimidating journalists and called on the courts to sanction the party to ensure that it was held responsible for its conduct on social media platforms.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)