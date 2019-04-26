Kalk Bay school bag international award for being eco-friendly

St James RC Primary School has placed great focus over the past five years on increasing its eco-friendly awareness and status.

CAPE TOWN - A Kalk Bay primary school has been awarded eco-school status and received a Green Flag as a symbol of international acknowledgement of its achievements in environmental excellence.

It is part of the WESSA school’s programme Eco-Schools project which supports environmental learning in classrooms.

The programme exists in 67 countries around the world and has been active in South Africa since 2003.

The school’s Dugan Jenkins said: “This is our fifth year in the programme, and in order to receive an international flag we had to do something around themes such as water, recycling, community and heritage and marine and water.”

The programme encourages schools to follow seven steps towards becoming eco-friendlier in order to achieve a Green Flag.