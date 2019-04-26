Judgment in Rob Packham murder case expected next month
The State and the defence this week wrapped up closing arguments in the Western Cape High Court.
CAPE TOWN - Judgment in the case against alleged wife killer Rob Packham is expected to be handed down around the middle of next month.
The Constantia businessman was arrested shortly after Gill Packham’s body was found in the boot of her burnt-out BMW at the Diep River train station in February 2018.
Judge Elize Steyn has given herself until 16 May to consider the arguments presented in court.
Prosecutor Susan Galloway argued that Packham killed his wife, disposed of the murder weapon, placed her body in the boot of her car and set it alight after finding himself in a tight spot with two women in his life - his wife and his mistress.
But Advocate Craig Webster said that Packham was a favourable witness who was consistent with his evidence from an early stage of the investigation and should be acquitted.
Webster said that the investigating officer had his sights set on Packham since the beginning and built a case only around the accused, seeking to mislead the court during his testimony.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
