Imizamo Yethu protesters frustrated by 'no' communication over reblocking

A group of demonstrators marched to the Hout Bay library this morning, demanding a meeting with their ward councillor.

CAPE TOWN - Protesting Imizamo Yethu residents claimed that city bosses are not keeping them informed about the redevelopment of the area.

Their grievances stem from the city’s reblocking of Imizamo Yethu following a massive fire in 2017.

The group representing residents from the Dontse Yakhe section in Imizamo Yethu led the demonstration.

One of the group’s leaders Mzu May said that residents are upset after City of Cape Town officials started marking out plots.

May explained that some thought this meant their shacks were being marked for removal.

“City numbered certain shacks to break them down. We want to know why this is happening. We want to know where we stand after the shacks are removed.”

The city is embroiled in legal action as it wanted to clear the piece of land for re-blocking purposes.

Ward councillor Rob Quintas has assured residents that only unoccupied and incomplete structures will be taken down.