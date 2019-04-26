Imizamo Yethu protesters frustrated by 'no' communication over reblocking
A group of demonstrators marched to the Hout Bay library this morning, demanding a meeting with their ward councillor.
CAPE TOWN - Protesting Imizamo Yethu residents claimed that city bosses are not keeping them informed about the redevelopment of the area.
A group of demonstrators marched to the Hout Bay library on Friday morning, demanding a meeting with their ward councillor.
Their grievances stem from the city’s reblocking of Imizamo Yethu following a massive fire in 2017.
The group representing residents from the Dontse Yakhe section in Imizamo Yethu led the demonstration.
One of the group’s leaders Mzu May said that residents are upset after City of Cape Town officials started marking out plots.
May explained that some thought this meant their shacks were being marked for removal.
“City numbered certain shacks to break them down. We want to know why this is happening. We want to know where we stand after the shacks are removed.”
The city is embroiled in legal action as it wanted to clear the piece of land for re-blocking purposes.
Ward councillor Rob Quintas has assured residents that only unoccupied and incomplete structures will be taken down.
Quintas tells residents only unoccupied or half-completed structures are going to be removed. People who weren’t living on the sites when the March 2017 fire happened will be asked to leave. MM pic.twitter.com/hS5ktM5w9E— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 26, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Karima Brown approaches court after Malema tweet results in death threats
-
Juju Valley: A land example for other farmers
-
GCB awaits Ramaphosa's decision on Jiba, Mrwebi
-
Two separate protests erupt in Cape Town
-
Here’s how much MTN & Vodacom charge for data in other countries
-
'We are being forced from our native country' - whites-only community
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.