Imizamo Yethu protesters frustrated by 'no' communication over reblocking

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
Go

Imizamo Yethu protesters frustrated by 'no' communication over reblocking

A group of demonstrators marched to the Hout Bay library this morning, demanding a meeting with their ward councillor.

Protesting Imizamo Yethu residents meet with ward councillor Rob Quintus on 26 April 2019. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
Protesting Imizamo Yethu residents meet with ward councillor Rob Quintus on 26 April 2019. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
42 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Protesting Imizamo Yethu residents claimed that city bosses are not keeping them informed about the redevelopment of the area.

A group of demonstrators marched to the Hout Bay library on Friday morning, demanding a meeting with their ward councillor.

Their grievances stem from the city’s reblocking of Imizamo Yethu following a massive fire in 2017.

The group representing residents from the Dontse Yakhe section in Imizamo Yethu led the demonstration.

One of the group’s leaders Mzu May said that residents are upset after City of Cape Town officials started marking out plots.

May explained that some thought this meant their shacks were being marked for removal.

“City numbered certain shacks to break them down. We want to know why this is happening. We want to know where we stand after the shacks are removed.”

The city is embroiled in legal action as it wanted to clear the piece of land for re-blocking purposes.

Ward councillor Rob Quintas has assured residents that only unoccupied and incomplete structures will be taken down.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA