'I spy with my little eye': CIA launches Instagram account
The Instagram posting was an expansion of the premier US spy agency's effort to recruit a younger generation of officers, agents and analysts, having already been on Twitter and Facebook for years.
WASHINGTON - The Central Intelligence Agency opened its own account on Instagram Thursday with a picture of a desk of mysteries teased by the children's game prompt "I spy with my little eye."
The photo tempts with intrigues and adventure: a wig suggesting disguises, maps of China and the Gulf, foreign banknotes, a burn bag for getting rid of secret documents, a notebook with Arabic, and other items -- mostly real operation souvenirs of CIA officers.
Next to a wall is a photo with the words: "I want to travel the world."
The Instagram posting was an expansion of the premier US spy agency's effort to recruit a younger generation of officers, agents and analysts, having already been on Twitter and Facebook for years.
The agency has been openly recruiting from universities and industry, and Instagram gives it a way to reach a large, younger demographic: most of its regular users are under 30.
"We're looking to spark the curiosity of Instagram's users about the many ways CIA's global mission has us going where others cannot go and doing what others cannot do," the agency said in a statement.
"Through the account, we'll give a peek into agency life, but we can't promise any selfies from secret locations."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
'You don't need to be sexy to be Mr SA': Mr SA finalists tweet removed
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 24 April 2019
-
'Plogging' craze goes global as fitness fanatics take out the trash
-
Mexican lawmaker proposes warm beers to cool desire for a drink
-
Taron Egerton: My casting as Elton John is inclusive
-
Mary Twala, Yvonne Chaka Chaka & other SA arts icons receive national orders
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.