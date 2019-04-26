Bayhill Premier Cup tournament a great example of teamwork - City of Cape Town
The tournament is an important event in the development of soccer in the region, and the skills on display during the cup were a testament to the strides the competition has made over the years, said the City of Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says the Bayhill Premier Cup Championship is a great example of what can be achieved with teamwork.
The 30th edition of the championship was held in Erica Park in Belhar, Cape Town, over the Easter weekend and Highlands Park from Gauteng walked away as first-time winners.
Of the 32 teams who participated, 23 are based in Cape Town, while eight were from other parts of the country. One foreign team, Khanyounis Centre Club from Palestine, also took part.
"The event strengthens the partnership between the city, the organisers and our communities and is a great example of what can be achieved when we all work together," said Zahid Badroodien, the city's mayoral committee member for community services and health.
Highlands Park beat Mamelodi Sundowns on penalties in the final. Highlands Park took the lead in the first half from the penalty spot. After constant pressure until late in the game, Sundowns finally equalised to take the match into extra time.
With Highlands Park tiring, Sundowns failed to take advantage. The match ultimately had to be decided on penalties.
"To all of the teams who took part and to those who excelled, congratulations and may you reach your goals and continue to inspire our communities and especially our youth," said Badroodien.
