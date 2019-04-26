GCB awaits Ramaphosa's decision on Jiba, Mrwebi
Retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro has found Jiba and Mrwebi unfit to hold office and the president is set to announce his decision on their fates.
JOHANNESBURG - The General Council of the Bar said that it is waiting for the president’s decision on the fate of advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrance Mrwebi.
Retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro has found Jiba and Mrwebi unfit to hold office.
In her report, Mokgoro recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa remove Jiba as the deputy prosecutions boss and Mrwebi as special director of public prosecutions.
Mokgoro found that advocates Jiba and Mrwebi compromised their integrity and failed to maintain a high standard of professional ethics.
But they have another legal battle ahead of them - the pair still face a fight in the Constitutional Court in an application by the General Council of the Bar to strike them from the roll of advocates.
Bar chairperson Advocate Craig Watt-Pringle: "I'm pleased to see the outcome of the Mokgoro Inquiry has been released and we look forward to the decision of the president in relation to the fate of these two NPA officials."
The Democratic Alliance's Glyniss Breytenbach said that it was time for President Ramaphosa to act.
"It's been obvious for years now that neither Jiba nor Mrwebi are fit to hold the high office that they hold."
The Presidency is yet to announce its decision.
