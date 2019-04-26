Gangster pleads guilty over shooting at Camps Bay restaurant
Chestlyn Adams on Thursday pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.
CAPE TOWN - A gangster has pleaded guilty to his involvement in a shooting at Camps Bay restaurant in which two men were wounded.
The charges emanate from a gang shooting at the drinking spot in April 2017.
Seven other accused are out on bail. Some of them have been linked to a shooting at bar in Cape Town in that same year.
The Hawks Philani Nkwalase said: “He was sentenced to five years imprisonment for each of the counts of murder, five years of imprisonment for the illegal possession of a firearm, as well as five years of imprisonment for conspiracy to commit murder.”
The sentence will run concurrently with an effective 25-year sentence handed down in March for the murder of brain Weinstein in August 2017.
