Frustration over slow progress of housing development behind Siqalo protest
The City of Cape Town says a transformer and other electrical infrastructure was damaged during the protest earlier on Friday morning.
CAPE TOWN - A community leader from Siqalo informal settlement near Mitchells Plain said that a protest earlier on Friday was the result of frustrations over the slow progress of a housing development.
The City of Cape Town said that a transformer and other electrical infrastructure were damaged during the protest earlier on Friday morning.
Over the years, there have been a number of demonstrations over a lack of electricity in the settlement, which started with people occupying a private property.
Community leader Sakhumzi Kakaza said that after a protest in 2018, provincial Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela promised residents they would be included in a social housing project in Kosovo.
“They didn’t fulfill their promises. We are still struggling to get better services for all. That’s why the community decided to stand up this morning.”
But ward councillor Elton Jansen said that he explained to residents that a housing development takes time.
“We know that a housing project does not take overnight, it takes a long time. And I’ve tried to explain to the community that we cannot provide electricity on that land because it’s private land.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
