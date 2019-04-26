Former Wits player Papy Faty dies after collapsing during match
Former Bidvest Wits midfielder Papy Faty collapsed and died in a match in Swaziland yesterday.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Bidvest Wits midfielder Papy Faty collapsed and died in a match in Swaziland yesterday.
Faty who had been diagnosed with a heart problem was released from his contract at Wits and at Real Kings in the National First Division after he apparently collapsed while playing for them.
The Burundi international ignored advice from doctors and continued playing. He was once quoted in KickOff Magazine saying that witchcraft was the cause of his ill-health and that he was determined to continue playing football.
The 28-year-old Faty was on the books of Malanti Chiefs when he collapsed and died during a match.
We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of former Bidvest Wits player Papy Faty!— Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) April 25, 2019
Everyone at Bidvest Wits will forever remember his immense contribution to the club.
Our deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans of Papy! #RIPPapy #BidvestWits 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/QTZjIO8RrG
