Former Wits player Papy Faty dies after collapsing during match

Former Bidvest Wits midfielder Papy Faty collapsed and died in a match in Swaziland yesterday.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bidvest Wits midfielder Papy Faty collapsed and died in a match in Swaziland yesterday.

Faty who had been diagnosed with a heart problem was released from his contract at Wits and at Real Kings in the National First Division after he apparently collapsed while playing for them.

The Burundi international ignored advice from doctors and continued playing. He was once quoted in KickOff Magazine saying that witchcraft was the cause of his ill-health and that he was determined to continue playing football.

The 28-year-old Faty was on the books of Malanti Chiefs when he collapsed and died during a match.