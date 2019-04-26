Fake heiress who fooled New York convicted of multiple felonies

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
Go

Fake heiress who fooled New York convicted of multiple felonies

Anna Sorokin invented a new identity upon her 2016 arrival in the United States, presenting herself as an heiress when she was, in fact, the daughter of a Russian truck driver.

In this file photo taken on 11 April 2019 Anna Sorokin better known as Anna Delvey, the 28-year-old German national, whose family moved there in 2007 from Russia, is seen in the courtroom during her trial at New York State Supreme Court in New York. Picture: AFP.
In this file photo taken on 11 April 2019 Anna Sorokin better known as Anna Delvey, the 28-year-old German national, whose family moved there in 2007 from Russia, is seen in the courtroom during her trial at New York State Supreme Court in New York. Picture: AFP.
44 minutes ago

NEW YORK - A German-Russian woman who passed herself off as an heiress was found guilty of multiple felonies on Thursday in New York, for stealing over $200,000 and attempting to make off with millions more.

“As proven at trial, Anna Sorokin committed real white-collar felonies over the course of her lengthy masquerade,” District Attorney Cyrus Vance said in a statement announcing the conviction.

Sorokin, 28, invented a new identity upon her 2016 arrival in the United States, presenting herself as an heiress when she was, in fact, the daughter of a Russian truck driver who moved to Germany at the age of 16.

Through clever lies and incredible self-confidence, Sorokin - who now faces up to 15 years in prison -- received tens of thousands of dollars in loans from several banks.

From November 2016 to August 2017, she managed to travel for free on private planes and lived for months at luxury Manhattan hotels without paying the bill, according to New York prosecutors, who accused her of stealing a total of $275,000.

As she became more enmeshed with the New York City elite, Sorokin focused on an ambitious project to open an upscale nightclub that doubled as an art gallery.

She tried to borrow $22 million in order to launch it after convincing a powerful promoter to provide a venue on the prestigious Park Avenue.

Sorokin’s attorney Todd Spodek likened her to Frank Sinatra, saying: “In a city that favours money and the appearance of money... they both created their own opportunities.”

“She was creating a business that she believed would work and she was buying time,” her attorney argued.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA