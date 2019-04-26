Fake heiress who fooled New York convicted of multiple felonies

-
'Other races will outlive whites, that's why we need a place like Eureka'Local
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: Why SA’s youth is not interested in voting this yearPolitics
-
One million species risk extinction due to humans - draft UN reportLifestyle
-
Fake heiress who fooled New York convicted of multiple feloniesWorld
-
Sri Lanka blast toll revised down to 253World
-
Semenya wins SA 5,000m title, refuses to discuss CAS rulingSport
-
'Other races will outlive whites, that's why we need a place like Eureka'Local
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: Why SA’s youth is not interested in voting this yearPolitics
-
Semenya wins SA 5,000m title, refuses to discuss CAS rulingSport
-
Durban flood victims forced to sleep on hall floor, despite promises of aidLocal
-
'We are being forced from our native country' - whites-only communityLocal
-
Eskom promises to restore power to parts of NW after heavy rainsLocal
Popular Topics
-
'We are being forced from our native country' - whites-only communityLocal
-
Fight with DA is about clearing my ‘priceless’ name – De LillePolitics
-
DA’s Solly Msimanga announces Gauteng jobs planPolitics
-
ANC Western Cape won’t announce premier candidate before 8 MayPolitics
-
'Aunty Pat' seeks inspiration in SowetoPolitics
-
No welcome for Ace Magashule in HermanusPolitics
-
De Lille: DA lied about firing mePolitics
-
Mashaba denies claims timing of inner-city project aimed at boosting DA campaignPolitics
-
DA proposes reopening NC diamond mines to solve unemploymentPolitics
-
Fight with DA is about clearing my ‘priceless’ name – De LillePolitics
-
DA’s Solly Msimanga announces Gauteng jobs planPolitics
-
ANC Western Cape won’t announce premier candidate before 8 MayPolitics
-
Mokgoro inquiry report praised for its credibilityPolitics
-
'Aunty Pat' seeks inspiration in SowetoPolitics
-
No welcome for Ace Magashule in HermanusPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The triple challenge of Freedom Day this yearOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The political chess game: To pardon a king or not?Opinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Behind the ANC's smokescreen ahead of electionsOpinion
-
OPINION: Semenya v IAAF: Implications for women’s participation in sportOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Why Tiger Woods must acknowledge his blacknessOpinion
-
OPINION: How portrayal of protest in SA denigrates poor peopleOpinion
Popular Topics
-
PIC lost billions buying into Steinhoff without following procedure - DlaminiBusiness
-
Vodacom, MTN fleecing SA consumers, especially the poor - Competition CommissionLocal
-
Amcu under threat of being deregistered as unionBusiness
-
Output at Amplats hit by Eskom power cutsBusiness
-
Citrus and cars: The hidden gems in the SA economyBusiness
-
Court halts planned Numsa strike at ComairBusiness
Popular Topics
-
'I spy with my little eye': CIA launches Instagram accountLifestyle
-
Mexican lawmaker proposes warm beers to cool desire for a drinkLifestyle
-
Taron Egerton: My casting as Elton John is inclusiveLifestyle
-
South African Cheese Festival celebrates 18 years with new ideasLifestyle
-
'Plogging' craze goes global as fitness fanatics take out the trashLifestyle
-
Prince estate to release new album featuring unreleased workLifestyle
-
Oscar winner Malek hints at villain role in Bond 25Lifestyle
-
'Empire' cast want Jussie Smollett to rejoin seriesLifestyle
-
Amy Poehler, once ‘one of the guys’, reflects on her institutionalised misogynyLifestyle
-
Kaizer Chiefs terminate Ekstein and Páez contractsSport
-
Whiteley ruled out of Crusaders clash with knee injurySport
-
Wayde van Niekerk pulls out of National ChampsSport
-
European clubs to discuss Champions League revampSport
-
Stormers recall their Boks for Bulls clashSport
-
Osaka downs Hsieh in Stuttgart openerSport
Popular Topics
CARTOON: Fair weather fiends
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
- Fri
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 11°C
Fake heiress who fooled New York convicted of multiple felonies
Anna Sorokin invented a new identity upon her 2016 arrival in the United States, presenting herself as an heiress when she was, in fact, the daughter of a Russian truck driver.
NEW YORK - A German-Russian woman who passed herself off as an heiress was found guilty of multiple felonies on Thursday in New York, for stealing over $200,000 and attempting to make off with millions more.
“As proven at trial, Anna Sorokin committed real white-collar felonies over the course of her lengthy masquerade,” District Attorney Cyrus Vance said in a statement announcing the conviction.
Sorokin, 28, invented a new identity upon her 2016 arrival in the United States, presenting herself as an heiress when she was, in fact, the daughter of a Russian truck driver who moved to Germany at the age of 16.
Through clever lies and incredible self-confidence, Sorokin - who now faces up to 15 years in prison -- received tens of thousands of dollars in loans from several banks.
From November 2016 to August 2017, she managed to travel for free on private planes and lived for months at luxury Manhattan hotels without paying the bill, according to New York prosecutors, who accused her of stealing a total of $275,000.
As she became more enmeshed with the New York City elite, Sorokin focused on an ambitious project to open an upscale nightclub that doubled as an art gallery.
She tried to borrow $22 million in order to launch it after convincing a powerful promoter to provide a venue on the prestigious Park Avenue.
Sorokin’s attorney Todd Spodek likened her to Frank Sinatra, saying: “In a city that favours money and the appearance of money... they both created their own opportunities.”
“She was creating a business that she believed would work and she was buying time,” her attorney argued.
Timeline
Popular in World
-
Sri Lanka blast toll revised down to 25347 minutes ago
-
One million species risk extinction due to humans - draft UN report32 minutes ago
-
Workers smoked at Notre-Dame cathedral, admits contractorone day ago
-
Britain's Obama moment? What Harry & Meghan's baby says about raceone day ago
-
Amnesty, monitors say US-led coalition killed 1,600 civilians in Syria's Raqqa10 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka Catholic churches halt public services over security fears19 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.