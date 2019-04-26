Eureka founder defends whites-only community project
Adriaan Nieuwoudt emphasises their move to create the community on a 3,500-hectare piece of land is not premised on being racist.
GARIES - Members of the Eureka Movement say they are trying to stunt the destruction of the white race and culture.
In a bid to secure this, Eureka, a community exclusively for white South Africans, is under construction outside Garies in the Northern Cape.
Residents feel they have a right to practice their cultural beliefs, on a private piece of agricultural land, with people of their own race.
Founding member of the Eureka Movement, Adriaan Nieuwoudt, believes that affirmative action and farm murders are some of the reasons some white South Africans are seeking a new home abroad.
“We believe, and it is probably our right to believe, that it [affirmative action and farm murders] is being orchestrated to invoke fear and this drives white people overseas.”
WATCH: 'Other races will outlive whites, that's why we need a place like Eureka'
Nieuwoudt emphasises that their move to create the community on a 3,500-hectare piece of land is not premised on being racist.
“There should be protected, and it should not be necessary that we have court battles to protect our culture.”
The local municipality obtained a court order seeking to halt the project, with the goal of having the structures demolished.
Eureka owners vowed to fight the court battle until the very end.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
