England's Hales banned for recreational drug use - report
Alex Hales was fined and suspended for his involvement in a nightclub altercation with teammate Ben Stokes in 2017.
BENGALURU - England batsman Alex Hales is serving a three-week ban from the sport for recreational drug use, The Guardian newspaper reported on Friday.
Hales was named in England’s preliminary 15-man World Cup squad last week and the paper said he was still expected to join the team’s training camp in Cardiff this weekend.
The 30-year-old was given a six-match one-day international ban in December. He had already missed two games and the remainder of the ban was suspended for 12 months so he could be available for selection.
The Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) said it would not comment “on any individuals in relation to the recreational drugs policy” due to the organisation’s duty of confidentiality.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) could not immediately be reached for comment.
The 50-over World Cup begins on May 30 with England taking on South Africa in the opening match in London.
