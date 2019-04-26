England's Hales banned for recreational drug use - report

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
Go

England's Hales banned for recreational drug use - report

Alex Hales was fined and suspended for his involvement in a nightclub altercation with teammate Ben Stokes in 2017.

FILE: England's Alex Hales plays a shot during the third one day international cricket match played between England and the West Indies at the Brightside Ground in Bristol on September 24, 2017. Picture: AFP.
FILE: England's Alex Hales plays a shot during the third one day international cricket match played between England and the West Indies at the Brightside Ground in Bristol on September 24, 2017. Picture: AFP.
53 minutes ago

BENGALURU - England batsman Alex Hales is serving a three-week ban from the sport for recreational drug use, The Guardian newspaper reported on Friday.

Hales was named in England’s preliminary 15-man World Cup squad last week and the paper said he was still expected to join the team’s training camp in Cardiff this weekend.

Hales was fined and suspended for his involvement in a nightclub altercation with teammate Ben Stokes in 2017.

The 30-year-old was given a six-match one-day international ban in December. He had already missed two games and the remainder of the ban was suspended for 12 months so he could be available for selection.

The Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) said it would not comment “on any individuals in relation to the recreational drugs policy” due to the organisation’s duty of confidentiality.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) could not immediately be reached for comment.

The 50-over World Cup begins on May 30 with England taking on South Africa in the opening match in London.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA