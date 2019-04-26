DA launches new ‘honour Mandela’s vision’ billboard in Joburg CBD
The last time the DA used the late former president’s name the African National Congress condemned the party for “abusing” the struggle icon’s legacy.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance's (DA) Mmusi Maimane on Friday launched a new billboard in the Johannesburg CBD less than two weeks before the general elections.
The billboard reads “Honour Mandela’s vision to build one South Africa for all”.
"Madiba inspired the hope of non-racial South Africa.— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) April 26, 2019
The solutions to our problems lies across all races in our country, and we can work together to advance that." - @MmusiMaimane #OneSAforAll pic.twitter.com/ORbi5bPCAo
Maimane said he chose to use Mandela’s name because the DA shares his views.
“We recognise the diversity of our citizen but we are bound together by values of freedom, fairness, opportunity, and diversity. It is on that basis that the DA says the solutions to our problems lie across all races in our country,” he said.
Another billboard the party erected while trying to highlight the plight of the Life Esidimeni patients was vandalised in the Johannesburg CBD earlier this year.
