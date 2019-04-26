Crusaders extend home winning record with win over Lions

The Lions suffering their fifth loss of the season while the defending champions recorded a 25th consecutive win at home.

JOHANNESBURG - The Crusaders played host to the Lions in round 11 of Super Rugby in a repeat of the last two Super Rugby finals.

On both of those occasions, the Crusaders came out on top and started this game the brighter of the two teams with Braydon Ennor crossing the whitewash inside the opening 10 minutes after some good movement from an attacking line out.

The Lions, who went into the game off the back of a massive win against the Chiefs last week, were under the pump and conceded a penalty moments after the try.

Richie Mo’unga added the 3 points to give the hosts a 10-0 lead after 10 minutes of play.

The Lions would find their feet after that and enjoyed some sustained possession which was eventually rewarded with a penalty inside the 'Saders 10-metre line.

Jantjies made no mistake as he closed the gap to 7 points halfway through the first half.

The hosts dominated the final 20 minutes of the half and the pressure eventually told with Sevu Reece bulldozing his way through Kwagga Smith to score in the corner.

Mo’unga again added the extra points and the hosts went into the half-time break 17-3 up.

The Crusaders came out firing in the second half and scored two tries in the space of 2 minutes through George Bridges.

The first came off the back of a brilliantly worked line out and the second from the restart after some slick hands inside their own 22-metre line.

Ruan Combrinck scored his side's first try a few moments later after a well-timed interception.

That brought the score to 31-10 in favour of the hosts after 53 minutes of play.

Six minutes later and the hosts had their fifth of the game, and Reece his second, after another brilliant piece of individual play, chasing his own kick through and dotting down in the corner.

That would be the final scoring act of the game as the hosts ran out 36-10 winners.

The Lions suffered their fifth loss of the season while the defending champions recorded a 25th consecutive win at home.