Comair still open to talks with workers over wage dispute
Comair approached the Labour Court last week after workers issued the firm with a notice to strike when the parties reached a stalemate over wage negotiations for staff affiliated to Numsa.
JOHANNESBURG - Comair said that it is still committed to holding talks with its disgruntled workers, despite a court ruling interdicting Numsa workers from embarking on a planned strike.
The union wanted equal pay for employees performing similar duties.
Comair’s Wrenelle Stander said: “We welcome the Labour Court decision. The matter has been referred to arbitration. We respect their right to strike, however, we prefer to reach a mutually acceptable solution.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
