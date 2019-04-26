Comair still open to talks with workers over wage dispute

Comair approached the Labour Court last week after workers issued the firm with a notice to strike when the parties reached a stalemate over wage negotiations for staff affiliated to Numsa.

JOHANNESBURG - Comair said that it is still committed to holding talks with its disgruntled workers, despite a court ruling interdicting Numsa workers from embarking on a planned strike.

Comair approached the Labour Court last week after workers issued the firm with a notice to strike when the parties reached a stalemate over wage negotiations for staff affiliated to Numsa.

The union wanted equal pay for employees performing similar duties.

Comair’s Wrenelle Stander said: “We welcome the Labour Court decision. The matter has been referred to arbitration. We respect their right to strike, however, we prefer to reach a mutually acceptable solution.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)