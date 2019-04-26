Cold comfort: KZN flood victims appeal for help despite govt aid pledges
On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged funding to assist survivors of the disaster, many said they had yet to see any help from the government.
UMLAZI – Officials at community halls housing flood victims in Durban are appealing for help, saying there are simply not enough resources to cover those in desperate need of aid.
Some people, who've been left destitute, are being forced to sleep on the floor, as there are not enough mattresses to go around.
Eyewitness News visited a temporary shelter which is housing about 75 people in Umlazi’s Q Section. The death toll from the devastating floods that hit KwaZulu-Natal earlier this week is now over 70.
Flood victims sat on plastic bags and whatever else they could find as they drank soup, the meal of the day.
*HOW YOU CAN HELP KZN AND EC FLOOD VICTIMS
On Thursday evening there were only a few mattresses to go around for around 75 people.
Sindy Mkhize, a local ward committee member, she said some people became ill because they slept on a cold concrete floor.
"If the weather changes, people can fall ill, as many are sleeping on a cold floor."
On Thursday, acting provincial Premier Sihle Zikalala told flood victims that government would ensure that aid reaches all those who have been affected.
Aid organisations such as the Red Cross have also been lending a hand.
While on Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged funding to assist survivors of the disaster, many there said they had yet to see any help from the government.
EWN spoke to an Umlazi resident who said she had resorted to squatting with a relative while she waited for government aid after her house was destroyed by flooding.
#KZNFloods Some Umlazi residents show EWN what’s left of their homes. Many have nothing left but the clothes on their back, they say they’ve resorted to finding shelter at neighbors homes as they have not yet received any help. TK pic.twitter.com/NhOxKQZmMq— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
