Chinese government donates money to assist KZN flood victims
Trucks packed with emergency relief products arrived in Durban on Friday and were headed for communities which had been hardest hit by the deadly disaster.
DURBAN - The Chinese government has donated about R1 million in disaster aid to assist flood victims in KwaZulu-Natal.
Trucks packed with emergency relief products arrived in Durban on Friday and were headed for communities which had been hardest hit by the deadly disaster.
#KZNFloods [WATCH] The Chinese government has donated at least a million Rand worth of relief aid for flood victims in KZN. These items are headed for the community of Umlazi. TK pic.twitter.com/ZhEWt7zgku— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 26, 2019
Around 70 people were killed in this week’s deadly floods in KZN with the final death toll yet to be confirmed.
Trucks filled with products such as shoes, clothes, and blankets were stationed at the Durban CBD waiting to be dispatched to communities such as Umlazi and Clermont.
On Friday afternoon, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu together with ambassador Lin Songtian visited some of the flood-ravaged communities in that province to deliver emergency relief products.
Sisulu, accompanied by the eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede and other provincial officials, received the emergency relief aid donated by the Chinese community.
Sisulu has thanked ambassador Songtian for mobilising support in such a short period of time.
“I was very glad that the Chinese ambassador called me to say ‘what can we do?’”
Sisulu said her department together with the international community would be supporting those affected by the floods in whatever way they could.
“In the same way that we have supported other people in other countries, we’re here and extremely saddened by this.”
The Chinese ambassador said the donations were not only from his government but from Chinese people living in this country who wanted to show support to those in need.
#KZNFloods [WATCH] International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu officially receives emergency relief aid from the Chinese community. TK pic.twitter.com/KmJcCNZqqU— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 26, 2019
Community halls housing flood victims in Durban appealed for help and warned that there were simply not enough resources to cover those in desperate need of aid.
Eyewitness News visited a temporary shelter in Umlazi where flood victims were forced to sleep on the floor with not enough mattresses to go around.
Popular in Local
-
'You don't need to be sexy to be Mr SA': Mr SA finalists tweet removed
-
Motlanthe: 'You will see a different ANC after the elections'
-
Behind Ramaphosa's decision to axe Jiba and Mrwebi from NPA
-
Karima Brown approaches court after Malema tweet results in death threats
-
Nomgcobo Jiba to challenge findings of Mokgoro commission
-
'We are being forced from our native country' - whites-only community
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.