Casac: Mokgoro report's findings a positive step in NPA rehabilitation process

PRETORIA - The findings and recommendations of the Mokgoro Commission report are seen as an opportunity to clean up the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro has recommended that advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi be fired because they are neither fit nor proper to hold their positions.

The pair have filed representations with the president and still face an application by the General Council of the Bar of SA to strike them from the roll of advocates.

Casac’s Lawson Naidoo said that these findings against senior NPA officials is a positive step and is part of a longer process.

“We’ve had some changes at the top and now further changes will take place. The process of rehabilitating the NPA will be ongoing and it’s going to be a long one.”

Former prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach said that it is relatively simple to ensure that a situation like this does not repeat itself.



“As the prosecuting authority you must always be aware that it’s independent, answers to no one but the Constitution and the court. They must uphold the rule of law and the constitutional values set out for them. If they do that this won’t happen again.”

It’s unclear when President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce his decision on the recommendations of the report.

