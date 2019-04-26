Cape Town: N2 to be closed at Hospital Bend for repairs

The inbound and outbound directions of the M3 were expected to be unaffected.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town will be closing the N2 from 7pm on Friday to allow for the repair of a water main along Hospital Bend.

However, the N2 inbound lanes to Nelson Mandela Boulevard will be affected.

“It is envisaged that it will be done over the phase of the evening, but the road has to stay closed for longer through the night,” said mayoral committee member for transport Felicity Purchase.