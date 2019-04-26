Can MTN, Vodacom face legal action over Competition Commission findings?
The Competition Commission's Jason Aproskie said there was a possibility of a legal route later because they hope these providers could consider lowering their data prices.
JOHANNESBURG – Principal economist at the Competition Commission South Africa Jason Aproskie says service providers MTN and Vodacom have been setting their prices a bit too high for low-income consumers but that the commission's finding against the companies is not yet a legal one.
Speaking on The Eusebius McKaiser Show on 702 on Friday, he said the market inquiry conducted by the commission was consideration of the market and how it works, not necessarily a configuration of a specific firm’s conduct.
Aproskie said there was a possibility of legal recourse later because the commission hopes these providers will consider lowering their data prices.
“There are considerations here and if we get a commitment that is much more immediate and can be much more effective [then that would help] because it’s not a call to some moral standing, it’s a package in which we’re saying fix these things.”
The Competition Commission measured South African data prices against other countries in Africa and around the world and found they compare poorly, the regulator said.
The commission has given the service providers until June to respond.
Listen to the audio below for more:
