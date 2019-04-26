Britney Spears checks out of mental health facility
The ‘Baby One More Time’ singer admitted herself into a treatment centre in March after becoming ‘distraught’ over her father Jamie Spears’ ongoing health battle.
LONDON - Britney Spears has checked out of the mental health facility where she was receiving treatment.
The Baby One More Time singer admitted herself into a treatment centre in March after becoming “distraught” over her father Jamie Spears’ ongoing health battle, which led him to undergo two major surgeries after his colon ruptured in November.
Spears was seen leaving the centre with her boyfriend Sam Asghari and heading towards their home.
Earlier this week, the Slave 4 U hitmaker - who has sons Sean Preston, 13, and 12-year-old Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline - broke her silence to reassure fans that “all is well” following speculation about her health.
In a video on Instagram, she said: “Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me. All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. Don’t worry I’ll be back very soon.
“I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There are rumours, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me.
“Don’t believe everything you read and hear... My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment. You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication are amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you (sic)”
