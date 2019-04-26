Brazil's Bolsonaro shocked by high number of penis amputations
President Jair Bolsonaro said his government must work with vulnerable men to make them more aware of the dangers of unhygienic behavior.
RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday expressed horror over the 1,000 penis amputations that occur each year in the country including those due to a lack of basic hygiene, a figure he called “ridiculous and sad”.
Speaking with reporters in Brasilia after visiting the education ministry, the former army captain despaired at the number and said his government must work with vulnerable men to make them more aware of the dangers of unhygienic behavior.
“In Brazil, we have 1,000 penis amputations a year due to a lack of water and soap,” he said. “We have to find a way to get out of the bottom of this hole.”
Bolsonaro did not specify the source of the number. A spokesperson for the Brazilian urology society said the figure was based on official data for penis amputations.
The society said the amputations were necessitated by untreatable infections along with cancers and complications from HIV.
Popular in World
-
Prince William visits NZ mosques attacked by gunman, meets survivors
-
Firearms stolen from New Zealand police amid buyback scheme
-
Fake heiress who fooled New York convicted of multiple felonies
-
North Korean leader warns of a return to tension, blames US 'bad faith'
-
Workers smoked at Notre-Dame cathedral, admits contractor
-
Sri Lanka police chief resigns over bombings - president
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.