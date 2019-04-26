Body of missing toddler (2) found in Vaal River

A six-day search led to the discovery of her body in the Vaal River on Thursday afternoon. A suspect has been arrested.

CAPE TOWN - The body of a two-year-old toddler who had been missing for several days has been found in the Northern Cape.

The girl was reportedly snatched by a man who attempted to rape her mother over the Easter weekend.

A six-day search led to the discovery of her body in the Vaal River on Thursday afternoon. A suspect has been arrested.